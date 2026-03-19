NewsThe Offshore Frontier

PRIO nears first oil at Wahoo as commissioning progresses

Mar 19, 2026
0 374 Less than a minute
PRIO receives drilling license for Wahoo Field

PRIO is nearing startup of its Wahoo field development in Brazil’s Campos basin, with commissioning activities underway following completion of installation and receipt of the operating license.

The Wahoo project has reached mechanical completion and is now in the commissioning phase, with first oil expected in the coming days.

The development comprises six wells, including four producers and two injectors, and is being executed via a subsea tie-back to the FPSO Frade.

PRIO indicated that production will be brought online in phases, with initial output from a limited number of wells, followed by a gradual ramp-up as additional wells are connected.

Mar 19, 2026
0 374 Less than a minute

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