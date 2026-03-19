NewsThe Offshore Frontier

New gas consortium Quiluma starts up offshore gas field

Mar 19, 2026
0 335 Less than a minute
Source: KCA Deutag

TotalEnergies announced the start of production from the Quiluma field, in which the company holds an 11.8% interest alongside its partners Azule Energy (37.4%, operator), Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (31%) and Sonangol E&P (19.8%).

This is the first development of a non-associated gas field in Angola and the gas produced will be a stable and important source of gas supply for the Angola LNG plant that is delivering LNG to both the European and Asian markets. At plateau, the project will produce around 330 million cu ft per day of gas, equivalent to approximately 2 million tonnes of LNG per year.

Mar 19, 2026
0 335 Less than a minute

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