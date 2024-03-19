Prime Energy awards Noble three-well drilling campaign offshore Philippines

Noble Corporation has been awarded a new contract with Prime Energy for its Noble Viking drillship to drill three wells, with an additional one-well option in the Malampaya-Camago offshore Philippines field.

Its firm three-well contract spans a minimum of 140 days, and the one option well an estimated minimum of 20 days. The contract value of the firm duration is approximately $70 million, plus an additional $11 million for the option period. This excludes additional fees for MPD services, mobilization and demobilization fees. The contract begins in direct continuation of Noble Viking’s current contract in Malaysia, estimated in Q2 of 2025.

“Noble is pleased to join together with Prime Energy in this important drilling campaign which will ultimately contribute to improved energy security for the Philippines,” said Blake Denton, Senior VP of Marketing and Contracts at Noble.