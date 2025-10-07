Precision appoints Carey Ford as President, CEO; Kevin Neveu to retire

Precision Drilling appointed Carey Ford as President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board. He succeeds Kevin Neveu, who has retired after serving as President, CEO and as a member of the Board since 2007. Mr Neveu will continue in an advisory role to ensure a seamless transition of duties and responsibilities to Mr Ford.

Mr Ford joined Precision in 2011 and has served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2016. He has also led all finance, capital markets and corporate development activities and multiple operational support functions during his time as CFO.

The Board also announced two key leadership appointments. Gene Stahl has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing more than 28 years of experience with the company, including leadership in marketing and North American drilling operations, and representing Precision by serving in senior leadership positions in prominent energy industry associations.

Dustin Honing has been named CFO after nearly 15 years with Precision, where he advanced through accounting, finance, operational support and investor relations roles, most recently serving as Vice President, Operations Finance.