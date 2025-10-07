CNOOC brings Wenchang 16-2 onstream

CNOOC’s Wenchang 16-2 oilfield development project has commenced production. The project is located in the western Pearl River Mouth Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 150 m.

The development of the project mainly leverages the adjacent existing facilities of the Wenchang oilfields, with addition of a new jacket platform integrating functions such as oil and gas production, offshore drilling and completion operations as well as personnel accommodation.

A total of 15 development wells are planned to be commissioned. The project is expected to achieve a plateau production of approximately 11,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027. The oil property is light crude.