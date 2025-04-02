Prairie Operating launches 11-well development at Rusch Pad

Prairie Operating Co. is launching an 11-well development program at the Rusch Pad in Weld County, Colorado. The first well was spud on 1 April 2025, utilizing Precision E-Drilling Rig 461, as part of the Company’s continued strategy to expand production and enhance operational efficiencies in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin.

The Rusch Pad development will consist of 11 two-mile lateral wells, alternating between the Niobrara A, B and C Chalks and the Codell Sandstone. Drilling is expected to be completed by early June, with hydraulic fracturing commencing shortly after.

Initial production is anticipated in early August. To minimize environmental impact, Prairie will deploy Precision’s E-rig 461, powered by natural gas generators with battery backup to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions.

The Rusch Pad development follows the recent closing of Prairie’s acquisition of Bayswater assets, which significantly expanded the Company’s position in the DJ Basin. Prairie is currently focused on integrating these assets, capturing operational efficiencies, and executing its development program to drive production growth and cash flow generation.