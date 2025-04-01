IADC completes inaugural Geothermal Conference in Vienna

As an emerging source of renewable energy for the world, geothermal holds vast potential for drilling contractors not only in terms of new applications for existing drilling rigs but also in terms of potential contributions to the world’s carbon emissions reduction efforts.

At IADC’s first-ever Geothermal Conference, held 25-26 March in Vienna, Austria, DC spoke with Lars Nydahl Jorgensen, IADC Regional Director for Europe and staff liaison for the IADC Geothermal Committee, about geothermal’s value proposition for the global drilling industry, as well as key takeaways from the conference.