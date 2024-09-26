Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore Advances

PETRONAS expands in Abu Dhabi with third concession

Sep 26, 2024
PETRONAS Abu Dhabi, a subsidiary of PETRONAS, was granted a new oil and gas exploration concession in Onshore Block 2 by the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs (SCFEA). Under the agreement, PETRONAS Abu Dhabi will hold 100 percent equity and assume operatorship during the exploration period.

The Onshore Block 2, located within the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi covering an area of over 7300 sq km, is PETRONAS Abu Dhabi’s third concession, following the Unconventional Block 5 in 2024 and the Unconventional Block 1 in 2022.

