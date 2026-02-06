Global and Regional MarketsNews

PetroChina spuds first well of 2026 drilling program in Indonesia

Feb 6, 2026
Photo credit: PetroChina Jabung

PetroChina kicked off its 2026 drilling program in Indonesia with the spudding of the NEB-85ST development well in West Tanjung Jabung on 15 Janury. This is the first of six development wells planned this year in the Jabung Working Area.

In addition to drilling, the company plans to carry out 11 workover operations and approximately 170 well service activities across the Jabung area during the year. The program is aimed at sustaining production and improving field performance through a combination of new wells and intervention work.

PetroChina said the drilling campaign will be executed in coordination with SKK Migas.

Feb 6, 2026
