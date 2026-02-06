DOF Group secures Shell contract for subsea well intervention services

DOF Group was awarded a contract by Shell to provide hydraulic subsea well intervention services in North America.

Under the agreement, DOF’s North America subsea team will deliver project management, engineering and offshore execution, including the provision of an intervention vessel and associated surface and subsea services. The scope of work includes pumping chemical fluids into selected subsea wells as part of Shell’s offshore intervention program.

Offshore operations are scheduled to begin in Q2 2026, with total vessel utilization expected to range between 75 and 120 days in the US Gulf.