CNOOC brings Weizhou 5-3 oilfield onstream

Jun 10, 2025
CNOOC has started production at the Weizhou 5-3 Oilfield Development Project located in the Beibu Gulf Basin of the South China Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 35 m.

The main production facility includes one self-installing wellhead platform, which leverages the adjacent existing facilities for development. Ten development wells are planned to be commissioned, including seven production wells, two water injection wells and one gas injection well. The project is expected to achieve a plateau production of approximately 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. The oil property is medium crude.

CNOOC Limited holds 51% interest in the project, and Smart Oil Investment Ltd. holds the remaining 49%.

