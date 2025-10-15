Completing the WellNews

Petrobras awards Halliburton deepwater contracts in Brazil

Oct 15, 2025
Halliburton believes that its SmartWell system intelligent completion technology accounts for more than half of the roughly 1,000 intelligent well completions installed in the industry since 1997.

Petrobras awarded multiple contracts to Halliburton to provide vessel stimulation, intelligent completions and safety valves in Brazil’s deepwater fields after a competitive process. The contracts are expected to begin in 2026.

In the Búzios field, Halliburton will deploy its SmartWell completion technology to enable real-time reservoir management. For the Séepia and Atapu fields, Halliburton will provide EcoStar electric tubing retrievable safety valves (eTRSV) to improve the safety and efficiency.

Additionally, Halliburton’s Stim Star Brasil will deliver stimulation services that focus on reservoir productivity and improve asset performance.

