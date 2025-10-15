Petrobras awards Halliburton deepwater contracts in Brazil

Petrobras awarded multiple contracts to Halliburton to provide vessel stimulation, intelligent completions and safety valves in Brazil’s deepwater fields after a competitive process. The contracts are expected to begin in 2026.

In the Búzios field, Halliburton will deploy its SmartWell completion technology to enable real-time reservoir management. For the Séepia and Atapu fields, Halliburton will provide EcoStar electric tubing retrievable safety valves (eTRSV) to improve the safety and efficiency.

Additionally, Halliburton’s Stim Star Brasil will deliver stimulation services that focus on reservoir productivity and improve asset performance.