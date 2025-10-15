Falcon, Tamboran complete three-well batch drilling campaign

Falcon Oil & Gas and joint venture partner Tamboran have completed a three-well batch drilling campaign, the largest and first multi-well drilling program ever conducted in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

The three wells of the 2025 batch drilling campaign (Shenandoah South SS2-1H, SS2-3H and SS2-5H) are now drilled, cased and suspended ahead of stimulation, each with a 3,000-m horizontal section. The average drilling to target depth was 26.7 days, with the drilling and casing time delivered within the 35-day forecast.

Modifications to the mud system and use of anti-vibration drilling bits led to increased drilling efficiency. This resulted in reaching ~1,000 m drilled in a day in the SS2-1H well, the fastest horizontal section drilled in the Amungee Member B-shale to date.

Up to a 60-stage stimulation across the full 3,000-m horizontal section of SS2-5H well is now planned in Q4 2025 and is expected to be flow tested for 30 days prior to being shut-in ahead of the commencement of gas sales. In H1 2026, three wells (which includes the second well of the 2024 drilling campaign) are expected to be stimulated ahead of the commencement of gas sales.