ABL secures rig moving contract with ONGC

Oct 15, 2025
ABL was appointed through United India Insurance (UIIC) to oversee India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited’s (ONGC) rig moves between September 2025 and May 2026.

Under the contract, ABL will act as marine warranty surveyor for an anticipated 25 ONGC rig moves. ABL will also be involved as tow master/marine warranty surveyor for an additional 70 moves onboard third-party jackup units within ONGC’s fields off the west coast of India during the contract period.

The total figure includes an expected 34 rig moves to new locations ahead of the Indian monsoon season from March to June. The rig moving contract covers ONGC’s entire fleet of jack-ups and mobile offshore drilling units (MODUs) in Indian waters.

