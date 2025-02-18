Petrobras announces discovery in the Búzios Field

Petrobras confirmed the presence of oil with the drilling of well 9-BUZ-99D-RJS, located in the western region of the Búzios field. This is a new accumulation in a zone below the main reservoir.

The well is located 189 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro and was drilled at a water depth of 1,940 m. Tests conducted from a depth of 5,600 m confirmed the presence of oil reservoirs through electrical profiles, which will later be characterized through laboratory analyses.

The discovery reaffirms the pre-salt potential of the Búzios field. The Búzios Shared Reservoir Consortium, comprised of Petrobras as the operator (88.98% stake), in partnership with CNOOC (7.34%) and CNPC (3.67%), with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as the manager, will continue analyzing the results to proceed with activities in the area.