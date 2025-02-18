NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Petrobras announces discovery in the Búzios Field

Feb 18, 2025
Petrobras announces discovery in the Búzios Field

Petrobras confirmed the presence of oil with the drilling of well 9-BUZ-99D-RJS, located in the western region of the Búzios field. This is a new accumulation in a zone below the main reservoir.

The well is located 189 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro and was drilled at a water depth of 1,940 m. Tests conducted from a depth of 5,600 m confirmed the presence of oil reservoirs through electrical profiles, which will later be characterized through laboratory analyses.

The discovery reaffirms the pre-salt potential of the Búzios field. The Búzios Shared Reservoir Consortium, comprised of Petrobras as the operator (88.98% stake), in partnership with CNOOC (7.34%) and CNPC (3.67%), with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as the manager, will continue analyzing the results to proceed with activities in the area.

