Global and Regional MarketsNews

Arabian Drilling, Shelf Drilling alliance to deploy jackup rigs

Feb 18, 2025
0 274 Less than a minute
Arabian Drilling, Shelf Drilling alliance to deploy jackup rigs

Arabian Drilling and Shelf Drilling signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the intention of forming a strategic alliance that aims to deploy some of Arabian Drilling’s premium jackup rigs internationally.

Under the alliance, Arabian Drilling will gain access to Shelf Drilling’s extensive international operating platform and diverse customer relationships. Shelf Drilling will seek to use some of Arabian Drilling’s high-specification jackup rigs to meet specific contract requirements.

Feb 18, 2025
0 274 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Petrobras FPSO Almirante Tamandaré begins production

FPSO Almirante Tamandaré begins production

Feb 19, 2025
Petrobras announces discovery in the Búzios Field

Petrobras announces discovery in the Búzios Field

Feb 18, 2025
BP starts production at Raven Second Development Phase

BP starts production at Raven Second Development Phase

Feb 18, 2025
Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. ("M&P", the “Group”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with NG Energy International Corp. (“NG Energy”) to acquire a 40% operating working interest in the Sinu-9 gas licence in Colombia, pursuant to the letter of intent signed on 19 January 2025.

Maurel & Prom acquires working interest in Colombia’s Sinu-9

Feb 12, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button