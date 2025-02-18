Arabian Drilling, Shelf Drilling alliance to deploy jackup rigs
Arabian Drilling and Shelf Drilling signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the intention of forming a strategic alliance that aims to deploy some of Arabian Drilling’s premium jackup rigs internationally.
Under the alliance, Arabian Drilling will gain access to Shelf Drilling’s extensive international operating platform and diverse customer relationships. Shelf Drilling will seek to use some of Arabian Drilling’s high-specification jackup rigs to meet specific contract requirements.