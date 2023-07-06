Global and Regional MarketsInnovating While Drilling®News

Petrobras aims to accelerate decision making with investment in SLB digital platform

Jul 6, 2023
SLB's Delfi platform can reduce some workflows from hours to minutes by using AI and machine learning.

SLB has been awarded a five-year contract by Petrobras for an enterprise-wide deployment of its Delfi digital platform. The contract scope covers Petrobras’ digital transformation from exploration, development and production operations, including moving subsurface workflows to the cloud to accelerate decision making. The award represents one of Petrobras’ largest investments in cloud-based technologies and sets the foundation for it to achieve its decarbonization and net zero targets.

“By leveraging AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing technology from SLB, Petrobras will drive aggressive efficiency and production increases across its E&P business,” said Rakesh Jaggi, President, Digital & Integration, SLB. “Leveraging the Delfi platform to digitally transform Petrobras’ E&P workflows, will improve efficiency and demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and energy transition.”

For geological and geophysical (G&G) interpretation, the Delfi platform realized a significant reduction in processing time. Some workflows experienced a reduction from hours to minutes. As an example, AI and machine learning applications reduced fault interpretation time in petrophysical modeling workflows by 60%.

The Delfi platform will empower all Petrobras’ geoscientists and engineers with seamless and scalable digital technology and computing power, helping improve focus on business operations. The large investment in SLB digital technology for E&P by Petrobras is part of its plan to increase total operations production.

