Petro-Victory commences drilling campaign in the Potiguar Basin

Jun 23, 2025
Petro-Victory Energy started a drilling campaign of the AND-5 well at the Andorinha Field located in the Potiguar Basin, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

The AND-5 well drilling campaign, located in the 100% owned Andorinha Field in Brazil’s Potiguar Basin, commenced on 20 June 2025. The well represents the first of two fully-funded drilling programs in the Andorinha field under Petro-Victory’s strategic partnership with Azevedo & Travassos Energia. The well targets the Açu and Alagamar formations at a targeted total depth of approximately 1,177 m. The company will provide updates upon completion of the well.

