Petro Matad brings Gazelle-1 well onstream in Mongolia

Petro Matad started production from the Gazelle-1 well in Mongolia’s Block XIX following successful testing in October. Initial output has been set at 200 barrels of oil per day (bopd), with crude delivered to the TA-1 processing and export facility under the company’s oil sales agreement with PetroChina. The well’s performance will be monitored to assess potential rate increases.

Production data from Gazelle-1 will be used to refine reservoir volume estimates and plan future appraisal wells.

At the Heron-2 well, re-testing operations continue after a temporary drop in flow during pumping operations suggested a possible downhole or perforation issue. The well was shut in to realign the beam pump and has since resumed pumping. If recovery rates remain low, Petro Matad plans to suspend operations for the winter and assess remediation options.