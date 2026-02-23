Pertamina, Halliburton sign integrated unconventional fracturing MOU in Indonesia

Pertamina and Halliburton signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to accelerate the deployment of advanced well construction and stimulation technologies in Indonesia. Under this MOU, Pertamina and Halliburton intend to evaluate opportunities for multi-stage hydraulic fracturing, acid stimulation and advanced cementing services, as well as the potential application of closed-loop automation and artificial intelligence capabilities to improve drilling and fracturing performance in selected onshore fields.