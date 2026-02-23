NewsOnshore Advances

Capricorn reports 18 development wells drilled in Egypt in 2025

Feb 23, 2026
0 331 Less than a minute
Capricorn sees positive exploration results in Egypt

Capricorn Energy reported ongoing operational progress in Egypt as it provided an unaudited operational and trading update ahead of its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Capricorn drilled a total of 18 development wells across its Egyptian portfolio in 2025, while also meeting its exploration commitments with positive results at North Um Baraka (NUMB) and South East Horus (SEH).

The update noted that Capricorn collected $217 million in Egypt during 2025, leaving year-end accounts receivable at $86 million, the lowest since 2022, and enabling an early repayment and settlement of its Senior Debt Facility.

Capricorn said ratification of its integrated concession agreement with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) is expected in Q1 2026.

Feb 23, 2026
0 331 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Murphy Oil plugs Caracal-1X as dry hole offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Murphy Oil plugs Caracal-1X as dry hole offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Feb 24, 2026
VAALCO brings new Etame well onstream in Gabon

VAALCO brings new Etame well onstream in Gabon

Feb 24, 2026
The Government of Ghana, Tullow Oil, Kosmos Energy, PetroSA, GNPC and Explorco Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Extend Ghana Production Licenses to 2040

Kosmos Energy gains Ghana license extensions to 2040

Feb 23, 2026
Pertamina, Halliburton sign integrated unconventional fracturing MOU in Indonesia

Pertamina, Halliburton sign integrated unconventional fracturing MOU in Indonesia

Feb 23, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button