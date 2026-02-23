Capricorn reports 18 development wells drilled in Egypt in 2025

Capricorn Energy reported ongoing operational progress in Egypt as it provided an unaudited operational and trading update ahead of its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Capricorn drilled a total of 18 development wells across its Egyptian portfolio in 2025, while also meeting its exploration commitments with positive results at North Um Baraka (NUMB) and South East Horus (SEH).

The update noted that Capricorn collected $217 million in Egypt during 2025, leaving year-end accounts receivable at $86 million, the lowest since 2022, and enabling an early repayment and settlement of its Senior Debt Facility.

Capricorn said ratification of its integrated concession agreement with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) is expected in Q1 2026.