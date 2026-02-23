Global and Regional MarketsNews

Eni starts up Ndungu full-field offshore Angola

Feb 23, 2026
Eni is starting up the Azule Energy operated Ndungu full-field, part of the Agogo Integrated West Hub Project (IWH), in the western area of Block 15/06, offshore Angola.

The project comprises seven production wells and four injection wells, with an expected production peak of 60,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

Agogo IWH is operated by Azule Energy with a 36.84% stake alongside Sonangol E&P (36,84%) and Sinopec International (26,32%). Azule Energy is equally owned by Eni and BP.

