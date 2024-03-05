Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Perenco starts five-well drilling campaign offshore Cameroon

Mar 5, 2024
0 141 1 minute read
Kita Eden drilling campaign offshore Cameroon (Source: Perenco)

Perenco Rio del Rey, a Perenco Cameroon subsidiary, began a five-well development drilling campaign on the Kita Eden field, in the northern section of the Rio del Rey Basin offshore Cameroon.

As a result of its challenging shallow waters (4m) and strong currents, no drilling has taken place in this field since 1984. However, Perenco and its services subsidiary, Dixstone, have successfully designed and built a shallow water barge specifically for the campaign. The barge will complement Dixstone’s LUG platform, which over the past five years has delivered over 16 million barrels of oil in Cameroon.

The drilling campaign forms part of Perenco Rio del Rey’s commitment following the 2023 signing of a twenty-year license agreement with the Cameroon state and partner, Addax Petroleum Cameroon.

Mar 5, 2024
0 141 1 minute read

Related Articles

Masirah Oil signs multi-well contract for work in Yumna Field

Mar 5, 2024

Diamond Offshore extends drillship contract with BP in Gulf of Mexico

Mar 5, 2024

Dril-Quip lands multiple contracts for subsea drilling equipment

Mar 4, 2024

ConocoPhillips gets greenlight to begin production at Eldfisk nord

Mar 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button