Perenco completes 12-well drilling campaign on Badila field

Dec 2, 2025
Credit: Perenco

Perenco finished a 12-well program on the Badila Field in Chad, drilling eight horizontal development wells, three water-disposal wells and one appraisal well. The campaign included installation of four gas turbines and upgrades to processing facilities to support higher output. As a result, combined production from Badila and the neighboring Mangara Field has climbed above 18,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), surpassing the post-restart target of 16,000 bopd.

With the drilling rig now mobilized to the Krim Field in the Doba Basin for an upcoming eight-well campaign, Perenco signals continued onshore expansion in Chad driven by active drilling and infrastructure upgrades.

