Patterson-UTI showcase offers look into performance-enhancing, emission-reducing rig technologies

On 26 January, Patterson-UTI hosted a showcase event at its rig-up yard in Houston, Texas, highlighting the company’s low-carbon technologies, such as EcoCell battery storage system, as well as providing a tour of one of its APEX rigs. In this video taken from the event, DC speaks with several of the company’s leaders: Mike Holcomb, President of Patterson-UTI Drilling Company, who talks about challenges that the industry faces in building a strong workforce; Kathryn Roark, VP of Diversity and ESG; and Katy Holst, VP of Technology.

The video also includes DC’s conversations with Danny Rehg, Co-Founder and CEO of Patterson subsidiary Criterion Energy Partners, about its work in the geothermal space, and with Akshay Sagar, President of another Patterson subsidiary, Universal Pressure Pumping, about how the company’s dual-fuel pressure pumps can help lower emissions.

Keegan O’Brien, a member of the IADC Student Chapter at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette who attended the event, gave his thoughts on why the oil and gas industry still holds value for young people looking to start their careers.