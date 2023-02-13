Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsOnshore AdvancesSafety and ESGVideos

Patterson-UTI showcase offers look into performance-enhancing, emission-reducing rig technologies

Feb 13, 2023
0 295 1 minute read

On 26 January, Patterson-UTI hosted a showcase event at its rig-up yard in Houston, Texas, highlighting the company’s low-carbon technologies, such as EcoCell battery storage system, as well as providing a tour of one of its APEX rigs. In this video taken from the event, DC speaks with several of the company’s leaders: Mike Holcomb, President of Patterson-UTI Drilling Company, who talks about challenges that the industry faces in building a strong workforce; Kathryn Roark, VP of Diversity and ESG; and Katy Holst, VP of Technology.

The video also includes DC’s conversations with Danny Rehg, Co-Founder and CEO of Patterson subsidiary Criterion Energy Partners, about its work in the geothermal space, and with Akshay Sagar, President of another Patterson subsidiary, Universal Pressure Pumping, about how the company’s dual-fuel pressure pumps can help lower emissions.

Keegan O’Brien, a member of the IADC Student Chapter at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette who attended the event, gave his thoughts on why the oil and gas industry still holds value for young people looking to start their careers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feb 13, 2023
0 295 1 minute read

Related Articles

US rig count grows by eight

Nov 17, 2017

DC survey reveals industry optimism

Apr 23, 2009

Bentec to build new rig for PGNiG in Poland

Feb 7, 2018

DNV GL forecasts gas capital expenditure boost to fuel the energy transition

Sep 10, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button