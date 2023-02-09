People, Companies and Products

LYTT joins AWS network to scale cloud-based sensor analytics platform

Feb 9, 2023
LYTT and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will collaborate on scaling LYTT’s sensor fusion insights platform using AWS’ industry-leading cloud infrastructure.

LYTT offers a cloud-based, end-to-end data analytics platform that transforms petabytes of sensor data into connected and actionable insights visualized via an intuitive user interface. Industrially proven in the oil and gas industry, LYTT has helped companies address flow, solids, integrity, and seismic operational challenges. LYTT’s sensor fusion enabled solutions are applicable across sectors and are currently also being applied to carbon capture and storage (CCS).

“Our latest agreement with AWS unlocks the next level of scalability by underpinning LYTT’s sensor fusion-enabled solutions with a robust, secure cloud architecture. Cloud technology enables our real-time monitoring platform to grow in step with our customers’ needs, and we’re looking forward to developing further relationships in this space to ensure our users can reliably access instant insights on their asset health and performance from anywhere in the world,” said Ian Setterfield, Sales and Business Development Manager, LYTT.

