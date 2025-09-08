NewsOnshore Advances

Pantheon drills Dubhe-1 appraisal well lateral

Sep 8, 2025
Pantheon contracted the Nabors 105AC rig to drill the Dubhe-1 well.

Pantheon Resources announced the successful drilling of the Dubhe-1 appraisal well lateral at the Kodiak and Ahpun oil fields near pipeline and transportation infrastructure on Alaska’s North Slope. The lateral was successfully landed in the topset horizon (SMD-B), the primary target confirmed in the Dubhe-1 pilot hole.

The second phase of the Dubhe-1 well program consisted of plugging back the pilot hole and drilling the lateral sidetrack into the primary SMD-B zone, entering the target horizon approximately 550 ft northeast of the pilot hole. The well, drilled by the Nabors 105AC rig, achieved a total measured depth of 15,800 ft with approximately 5,200 ft within the SMD-B reservoir, exceeding pre-drill expectations.

The production test lateral was planned for 3,000—4,000 ft and optimization of the trajectory based on the pilot hole results, combined with good drilling performance, achieved this upside outcome.

The additional shallow hydrocarbon bearing zones were encountered again in the sidetrack. All intervals were logged with a full suite of Logging While Drilling (LWD) tools and Volatiles Analysis Service (VAS) of both sealed and unsealed cuttings samples.

