NewsSafety and ESG

Oceaneering signs new maintenance agreement with Equinor

Sep 8, 2025
0 550 Less than a minute
Oceaneering Signs New Fabric Maintenance Services Framework Agreement with Equinor

Oceaneering entered into a new framework agreement with Equinor for the delivery of Fabric Maintenance services. The contract began August 2025 and runs through July 2027, with four additional one-year extension options, allowing for a potential total duration of six years.

The work will be carried out with a strong focus on risk awareness and asset integrity, covering both onshore and offshore installations. The scope of work includes inspection, planning, advisory and execution services across insulation, coatings, passive fire protection, structural access and digital optimization in line with Equinor’s operational and regulatory standards.

Sep 8, 2025
0 550 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Halliburton launches SmartWell® Turing® electro-hydraulic control system for improved reservoir management

Halliburton launches electro-hydraulic control system for improved reservoir management

Sep 9, 2025

BP signs MoU to drill five wells in the Mediterranean

Sep 9, 2025
OBANA performs first heavy lift for Perenco UK decommissioning

Obana performs first heavy lift for Perenco UK decommissioning

Sep 9, 2025
Pakistan Petroleum makes oil & gas in Potwar region

Pakistan Petroleum makes oil & gas discovery in Potwar region

Sep 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button