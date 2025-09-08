Oceaneering signs new maintenance agreement with Equinor

Oceaneering entered into a new framework agreement with Equinor for the delivery of Fabric Maintenance services. The contract began August 2025 and runs through July 2027, with four additional one-year extension options, allowing for a potential total duration of six years.

The work will be carried out with a strong focus on risk awareness and asset integrity, covering both onshore and offshore installations. The scope of work includes inspection, planning, advisory and execution services across insulation, coatings, passive fire protection, structural access and digital optimization in line with Equinor’s operational and regulatory standards.