Pan American completes Phase 2 drill program at Big Mack Lithium Project

Pan American announced the completion of the Phase 2 drilling program on its Big Mack Lithium Project, located approximately 80 km north of the town of Kenora, ON. Fullforce Diamond Drilling carried out the program under the geological support of Axiom Exploration Group.

It began on 6 January, completing 3720 m over 25 drill holes, bringing the 2023 Phase 1 and 2024 Phase 2 drilling program total to 8322 m. The project was completed both on time and budget. 2355 samples obtained through the Phase Two program have been submitted to ALS Global for geochemical analysis.

This second phase of drilling mainly focused on areas with no historic drilling data. Targets were generally identified using 2023 geochemical surface sampling results and UAV detailed magnetic survey results at the Project, with prospective areas extending along strike and down dip of previously identified mineralization also being a target of the Phase Two program. Assay results are expected to be received in the coming weeks.