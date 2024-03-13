Archer secures additional platform drilling contract with Trident Energy

Archer was awarded a platform drilling contract by Trident Energy to provide services offshore Brazil. The contract has an initial estimated value of $20 million over two years. It includes an additional 1-year option and further options upon mutual agreement thereafter.

Archer will provide comprehensive platform drilling services, including well interventions for regulatory requirements, workover and drilling operations, well maintenance and drilling facilities engineering, to enhance Trident Energy’s offshore assets in Brazil.

Drilling services will begin in Q2 2024, initially on the Pampo PP1 platform, following a period of rig reactivation and recertification managed through Archer’s platform operations group.