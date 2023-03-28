OTC recognizes Spotlight on New Technology award winners

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) announced the winners of its 2023 Spotlight on New Technology Award. The award is given annually to OTC exhibitors who are “reshaping the offshore energy sector through innovation and developing technologies.” This year, 15 technologies, seven of them from small businesses, were selected.

The 2023 Spotlight on New Technology Award winners are:

Baker Hughes – REACH wireline-retrievable safety valve

Hägglunds, a brand of Bosch Rexroth – Atom gearless direct drive

Framo AS – Framo Submerged Turbine

OSIRenewables, an Oil States enterprise – FTLP Floating Wind Platform

Oil States – Active Seat Gate Valve

Saipem – FlatFish

SLB and Equinor – Epilogue dual-string barrier evaluation

Teledyne Marine – 3-Channel Vertical Optical Feedthrough System

The 2023 Spotlight on Small Business Award winners are:

CARBO – CARBOTRACE

GOWell – Deformation and Eccentricity Tool (DEC)

Oliden Technology – TerraFusion Azimuthal Gamma Ray, Annular Pressure and Ultrasonic Imaging LWD Tool

Opla Energy – OplaSmart Software

Opla Energy – PMD, Pressure Management Device

Valvetight EMT – DBB-SAVER for LNG

Well Resolutions Technology – GeoTracker At-bit Propagation Resistivity

The 2023 Spotlight on New Technology Award recipients will be honored at the OTC on 1 May.

“At OTC we take pride in recognizing the companies transforming the future of the offshore energy sector. The Spotlight on New Technology Award is one of the many ways we like to show our appreciation. Revolutionizing the field is no easy task. It requires collaboration, intense consistency and the brightest minds in the industry to drive innovation. This year’s recipients exemplify these efforts and we are proud to acknowledge them,” said Paul Jones, Chairperson, OTC Board of Directors.