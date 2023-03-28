NewsThe Offshore Frontier

OTC recognizes Spotlight on New Technology award winners

Mar 28, 2023
The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) announced the winners of its 2023 Spotlight on New Technology Award. The award is given annually to OTC exhibitors who are “reshaping the offshore energy sector through innovation and developing technologies.” This year, 15 technologies, seven of them from small businesses, were selected.

The 2023 Spotlight on New Technology Award winners are:

  • Baker Hughes – REACH wireline-retrievable safety valve
  • Hägglunds, a brand of Bosch Rexroth – Atom gearless direct drive
  • Framo AS – Framo Submerged Turbine
  • OSIRenewables, an Oil States enterprise – FTLP Floating Wind Platform
  • Oil States – Active Seat Gate Valve
  • Saipem – FlatFish
  • SLB and Equinor – Epilogue dual-string barrier evaluation
  • Teledyne Marine – 3-Channel Vertical Optical Feedthrough System

The 2023 Spotlight on Small Business Award winners are:

  • CARBO – CARBOTRACE
  • GOWell – Deformation and Eccentricity Tool (DEC)
  • Oliden Technology – TerraFusion Azimuthal Gamma Ray, Annular Pressure and Ultrasonic Imaging LWD Tool
  • Opla Energy – OplaSmart Software
  • Opla Energy – PMD, Pressure Management Device
  • Valvetight EMT – DBB-SAVER for LNG
  • Well Resolutions Technology – GeoTracker At-bit Propagation Resistivity

The 2023 Spotlight on New Technology Award recipients will be honored at the OTC on 1 May.

“At OTC we take pride in recognizing the companies transforming the future of the offshore energy sector. The Spotlight on New Technology Award is one of the many ways we like to show our appreciation. Revolutionizing the field is no easy task. It requires collaboration, intense consistency and the brightest minds in the industry to drive innovation. This year’s recipients exemplify these efforts and we are proud to acknowledge them,” said Paul Jones, Chairperson, OTC Board of Directors.

Mar 28, 2023
