IADC North Sea Chapter honors Annual Safety Awards winners

The IADC North Sea Chapter (NSC) recognized several companies for their safety performance at its Annual Safety Awards Ceremony in Aberdeen on 24 March. The award for best safety performance in jackups went to Valaris (over 1 million manhours) and to KCA Deutag (under 1 million manhours). Diamond Offshore was the winner in the category of floating rigs, and Stena Drilling was the runner-up. KCA Deutag was the winner in the platform category.

Chairman’s Awards, which recognize individual rigs and their crews with the best safety performance in 2022, went to Valaris 120 (jackup); Ocean Patriot, Diamond Offshore (floating rig); and Tern Alpha, Odfjell Technology (platform).

The Associate Member Award was awarded to EngPro3, while EnerQuip was named runner-up. Gary Holman received the Chair’s Special Award.