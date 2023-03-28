IADC, Regulation, and LegislationNews

IADC North Sea Chapter honors Annual Safety Awards winners

Mar 28, 2023
0 305 1 minute read
IADC’s North Sea Chapter held its Annual Safety Awards Ceremony in Aberdeen on 24 March.

The IADC North Sea Chapter (NSC) recognized several companies for their safety performance at its Annual Safety Awards Ceremony in Aberdeen on 24 March. The award for best safety performance in jackups went to Valaris (over 1 million manhours) and to KCA Deutag (under 1 million manhours). Diamond Offshore was the winner in the category of floating rigs, and Stena Drilling was the runner-up. KCA Deutag was the winner in the platform category.

Chairman’s Awards, which recognize individual rigs and their crews with the best safety performance in 2022, went to Valaris 120 (jackup); Ocean Patriot, Diamond Offshore (floating rig); and Tern Alpha, Odfjell Technology (platform).

The Associate Member Award was awarded to EngPro3, while EnerQuip was named runner-up. Gary Holman received the Chair’s Special Award.

Mar 28, 2023
0 305 1 minute read

Related Articles

Procedural adherence teams help align employee, company values and reduce incidents

Oct 27, 2017

Shell wins PSC for Libra pre-salt oil discovery offshore Brazil

Oct 22, 2013

Keppel O&M, M1 to partner on smart glasses technology in Southeast Asia

Aug 3, 2022

Wellbarrier, VNG Norge secure agreement to create holistic well integrity solution

Apr 30, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button