OTC, ModuSpec to advance well control assurance

Oct 16, 2025
Offshore Technical Compliance entered into a research and development (R&D) agreement with ModuSpec

Offshore Technical Compliance entered into a research and development (R&D) agreement with ModuSpec to deliver a streamlined approach to well control system assurance. The collaboration is set to deliver smarter, more integrated solutions that enhance safety and drive efficiency, reliability and regulatory compliance across global offshore operations.

OTC Greenlight’s DNV-qualified DPT platform reduces test time by up to 50% with accurate, auditable results. Complementing this, ModuSpec’s RTM services provide insight into subsea and BOP system performance, enabling predictive maintenance and rapid issue resolution.

Operators have integrated data intelligence, streamlined workflows and reduced non-productive time without the complexity of managing multiple vendors. The result is a unified operational model that supports decision-making and long-term asset integrity in challenging offshore environments.

