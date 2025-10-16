Innovating While Drilling®News

Aker BP, Halliburton execute first umbilical-less tubing hanger installation

Halliburton and Aker BP executed the first operation using the Enhanced Remote Operated Control System (eROCS) and Optime Tubing Hanger Orientation System (OTHOS) in the Norwegian continental shelf. The approach simplified planning and interface requirements, reduced operational complexity, lowered risks and costs and increased rig flexibility for Aker BP.

eROCS is a solution for umbilical-less tubing hanger installation in offshore regions. The use of digital hydraulic control and the OTHOS allowed the precise installation and orientation of the vertical Christmas Tree tubing hanger without umbilicals, conventional tubing hanger orientation tools or standard blowout preventer alignment equipment.

