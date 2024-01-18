Elemental Energies appoints Willem Boon von Ochssee as Head of Wells

Elemental Energies has announced the senior appointment of Willem Boon von Ochssee as Head of Wells. The key appointment comes as the company charts a course for continued expansion in the coming year.

In his global role, Boon von Ochssee will manage the business’ well engineering and wider technical strategy, providing expertise and oversight to projects across oil and gas, decommissioning and low carbon. With over thirty years of industry experience, he joins Elemental Energies from Spirit Energy, where he worked as the operator’s Wells Technical Authority. He is a specialist in well engineering, project management, drilling management systems and well integrity assurance.

“Willem is recognized across the industry as a leading technical authority and is a highly respected member of the wells community,” said Mike Adams, CEO of Elemental Energies. “We are passionate about the role wells play in the future of the energy sector, and building a uniquely capable technical organization is critical to that. Willem brings perspective from both the operator and supply chain viewpoint and will help to foster a strong technical culture across the business.”

Willem is a Co-Chair of the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) license to operate well group and is an active member of multiple cross-industry committees, including the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and North Sea Transition Authority. He also plays a key role in the Net Zero Transition Centre’s Alternative Barrier Collaboration forum.