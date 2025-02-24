People, Companies and Products

ConocoPhillips agrees to sell interest in Ursa and Europa Fields

Feb 24, 2025
0 170 Less than a minute

ConocoPhillips has entered into an agreement to sell its interests in the Ursa and Europa Fields to subsidiaries of Shell for $735 million subject to customary closing adjustments. The transaction also includes an overriding royalty interest in the Ursa Field. Proceeds from this transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

Full-year 2024 production associated with the company’s 15.96% interest in the Ursa Field and 1% interest in the Europa Field was approximately 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by the end Q2 2025. The effective date of the transaction 1 January 2025.

Feb 24, 2025
0 170 Less than a minute

Related Articles

OneSubsea and Innovex collaborate on subsea wellhead technology

OneSubsea and Innovex collaborate on subsea wellhead technology

Feb 24, 2025
Seatrium Awarded Jack-up Rig Contract from International Maritime Industries

IMI awards Seatrium jackup rig contract

Feb 20, 2025
TotalEnergies chooses IFS for global asset management

TotalEnergies chooses IFS for global asset management

Feb 20, 2025
EnerMech wins long-term extension for Qatari contract

EnerMech wins long-term extension for Qatari contract

Feb 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button