On 27 March, OMV hosted nearly 100 attendees of the IADC Geothermal Conference on a tour of the Hydros geothermal project as it was drilling ahead within the city limits of Vienna, Austria.

During the tour, DC spoke with Alexander Heger, Head of Well Delivery for OMV, about the status and goals of the pioneering project, as well as OMV’s views on the future of geothermal.