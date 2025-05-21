ADNOC, Tubacex to localize oil field technology in UAE

Innovating While Drilling®News

May 21, 2025
ADNOC and Tubacex Sign Agreement to Localize Oilfield Technology in the UAE

ADNOC signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tubacex to localize critical oil field technology. The agreement grants ADNOC perpetual and exclusive rights to use Tubacex’s Sentinel Prime premium tubular joint connection technology, which is critical for completing oil and gas wells while reducing costs and ensuring supply chain resilience.

Tubacex will establish a dedicated research and development center in Abu Dhabi. This facility will act as a hub for advanced engineering and train technicians in-country.

Tubulars, also known as Oil Country Tubular Goods, are specialized steel pipes that must meet stringent standards for strength, durability and reliability to operate in high-pressure, high-temperature environments deep underground.

