Restarting idle wells requires understanding of integrity risks, infrastructure readiness

As markets seek additional near-term supply amid geopolitical conflicts, operators are revisiting dormant and underutilized assets, such as idle or degraded wells in regions with long periods of disruption or underinvestment.

In this interview with DC from OTC in Houston on 5 May, Guillaume Borrel, CEO of technology provider GOWell, spoke about the challenges of restarting wells after periods of inactivity. He also discusses the tools GOWell utilizes to assess wellbore integrity – the company works with major service providers to assess the condition of idle or degraded wells. Further, he spoke about the company’s plans to go public later this year.