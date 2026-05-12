Global and Regional MarketsInnovating While Drilling®NewsVideos

Restarting idle wells requires understanding of integrity risks, infrastructure readiness

May 12, 2026
0 630 Less than a minute

As markets seek additional near-term supply amid geopolitical conflicts, operators are revisiting dormant and underutilized assets, such as idle or degraded wells in regions with long periods of disruption or underinvestment.

In this interview with DC from OTC in Houston on 5 May, Guillaume Borrel, CEO of technology provider GOWell, spoke about the challenges of restarting wells after periods of inactivity. He also discusses the tools GOWell utilizes to assess wellbore integrity – the company works with major service providers to assess the condition of idle or degraded wells. Further, he spoke about the company’s plans to go public later this year.

May 12, 2026
0 630 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Etu Energias confirms oil discovery at appraisal well offshore Angola

Etu Energias confirms oil discovery at appraisal well offshore Angola

May 13, 2026

Arrow drills Icaco-1 well on Colombia’s Tapir Block

May 13, 2026

Brazilian Supreme Court case could drastically alter royalty distribution, oil and gas landscape

May 13, 2026

Weatherford launches new facility to better incorporate MPD with digital solutions

May 13, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button