IADC Supply Chain Committee conducts mock job interviews for Houston-area students

On 30 April, the IADC Supply Chain Committee kicked off its Emerging Talents series, in which Houston-area college students met with industry professionals for structured mock job interviews and networking. The event was designed to strengthen the future talent pipeline for the supply chain sector. In this video interview with DC, Isabela Louback, Chair of the IADC Supply Chain Committee, spoke about the committee’s motivation for hosting the event and its goal to bridge the gap between academic study and real-world experience. DC also spoke with three student attendees – Aiden Orozco and Aaron Narcisse of the University of Houston-Downtown, and Abdou Samed Koli Sama of Houston City College – about the value they received from the event.