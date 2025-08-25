Equinor makes oil and gas discovery near Troll field

Equinor and partners have struck oil and gas in the Fram area, 9 km north of the Troll field in the North Sea. The discoveries were made in exploration well 35/11-31 S in production license 090.

One exploration well has encountered petroleum in two reservoirs. One of the discoveries consists of both oil and gas, while the other one is just gas. In total, the resources are estimated at between 0.1 and 1.1 million standard cu m. The reservoir properties are assessed as moderate to very good. The preliminary name of the discovery is F-South.

“These are discoveries in an interesting area with a well-developed infrastructure. In recent years, we have made several discoveries in the neighbourhood, and we plan to further explore the area. We believe that we may encounter more, both oil and gas,” says Geir Sørtveit, Equinor’s senior vice president for Exploration & Production West on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The licensees will consider tying F-South back to existing or future infrastructure.