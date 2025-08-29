OKEA farms into Alpehumle exploration well

OKEA entered into an agreement with Harbour Energy Norge AS to farm-in to a 20% working interest (WI) in PL1153, Alpehumle, located north of Gjøa.

OKEA’s position in the greater Gjøa area is strengthened by the farm-in of Alpehumle, located approximately 35 km north of the Gjøa platform. Effective date for the transaction is 1 January 2025. OKEA is already a partner in the Gjøa license with a 12% WI.

Alpehumle is operated by AkerBP and is scheduled for drilling in Q1 2026. Partners in the PL1153 Alpehumle license include Aker BP, INPEX, Harbour Energy and OKEA.