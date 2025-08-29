Odfjell Technology partners with Vercana on geothermal project in Germany

Odfjell Technology signed a two-year contract with Vercana, Vulcan Group’s drilling subsidiary. Odfjell Technology will provide tubular running services (TRS) to Vulcan Group’s Phase One Lionheart Project in Germany, which aims to produce lithium sustainably by combining harnessed geothermal energy with critical mineral extraction.

Odfjell Technology’s drilling tool rental and TRS solutions will service the onshore geothermal project, located at Vulcan Group’s Phase One project site near Landau in the Upper Rhine Valley.

The contract started in May 2025 and is being serviced by Odfjell Technology’s Netherlands hub.