BP makes hydrocarbon discovery at Bumerangue exploration well, offshore Brazil

BP announced an oil and gas discovery at the Bumerangue prospect in the deepwater offshore Brazil. BP drilled exploration well 1-BP-13-SPS at the Bumerangue block, located in the Santos Basin, 404 km from Rio de Janeiro, in a water depth of 2,372 m. The well was drilled to a total depth of 5,855 m.

The well intersected the reservoir about 500 m below the crest of the structure and penetrated an estimated 500-m gross hydrocarbon column in high-quality pre-salt carbonate reservoir with an areal extent of greater than 300 sq km.

Results from the rig-site analysis indicate elevated levels of carbon dioxide. BP will now begin laboratory analysis to further characterize the reservoir and fluids discovered, which will provide additional insight into the potential of the Bumerangue block.

Bumerangue is BP’s 10th discovery in 2025 to date. Other oil and gas exploration discoveries include Beryl and Frangipani in Trinidad, Fayoum 5 and El King in Egypt, Far South in the Gulf of America, Hasheem in Libya and Alto de Cabo Frio Central in Brazil, plus discoveries in Namibia and Angola through Azule Energy, its 50-50 joint venture with Eni.