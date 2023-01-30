Oceaneering looks to wind energy to electrify offshore oil and gas production assets

Oceaneering has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kontiki Winds to pursue the application of floating offshore wind for remote microgrid renewable power generation to electrify offshore assets, such as oil and gas production, as well as other small-scale power-generation opportunities among island states currently producing electricity by fossil fuel. The MoU has a particular focus on the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and Northern Europe.

The companies noted the increasing requirement on oil and gas producers and remote island states to electrify their operations. Under this MoU, they will provide a comprehensive and cost-competitive approach to electrification, using offshore wind to realize microgrid electrification.

“The MoU leverages each parties’ capabilities to provide safer and cleaner energy production in a dynamic subsea environment,” said Erik Saestad, Managing Director, Oceaneering. “Offering our clients a full engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) wrap, coupled with real-time monitoring and maintenance throughout the lifecycle of the asset, provides a pathway to achieve net zero emissions.”