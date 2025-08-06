Emerson Movicon.NExT software update adds features for HMI/SCADA users

Emerson released Movicon.NExT Version 4.4, a modern human-machine interface (HMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platform. With Movicon.NExT, HMI/SCADA users can create interoperable automation architectures for discrete and process manufacturing applications. This update delivers enhancements boosting functionality, performance and flexibility, with an emphasis on user-centric improvements to maximize development efficiency.

Additional Movicon.NExT modules, such as Pro.Lean and Pro.Energy, are also revised to v4.4, with an improved user interface and navigation, new library symbols and the addition of grouping and overview screens.

A new DNP3 driver enables Movicon.NExT HMI/SCADA to integrate with power industry and electrical utility networks. Optimized I/O operations more efficiently aggregate read/write tags for greater throughput and open connectivity helps users easily connect with digital assets.

New support for TimescaleDB in the historian offers improved storage efficiency and higher performance, especially with large data volumes. Other enhancements increase data precision and SQL database compatibility, while recipe and alarm management are performed through a centralized connection.