Northern Ocean appoints Arne Jacobsen as new CEO

Aug 22, 2024
The Board of Directors of Northern Ocean has appointed Arne Jacobsen as the new Chief Executive Officer effective as of 20 August 2024.

Mr Jacobsen was previously the CEO of Orion, a joint venture between Hayfin Capital and Transocean, and has experience as a senior investment advisor for the oil and gas investment portfolio of Hayfin Capital.

Beyond his background as an investment professional, Arne Jacobsen holds extensive commercial and operational experience from the oil and gas industry. Before joining Hayfin Capital, Jacobsen held leading positions in Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig, where he was positioned both in Brazil, South Korea and Norway.

 

