NG Energy provides Colombia operational update

NG Energy has provided an update on its recent operational activities at its SINU-9 block in Colombia’s Lower Magdalena Valley, approximately 75 km from the Caribbean coast; and Maria Conchita, in the onshore Guajira Basin in Colombia.

The SINU-9 mobile plant on its Brujo-1X platform has been commissioned. The mobile plant is now installed and the company has received the necessary approvals from Promigas to begin selling gas. It has total current processing and dew-point handling capacity of 12 MMcf/d, with room for expansion.

Additionally, the company continues to work through the mobilization and construction of the additional dew-point handling equipment at its Central Processing Facility 1 (CPF-1) with commissioning scheduled during Q2 of 2025. The dew-point handling equipment will have total capacity of 50 MMcf/d; however, the CPF-1 will be limited by compression and transportation capacity to 30 MMcf/d in the near term. Following installation of the dew-point handling equipment at the CPF-1, and including the operating mobile plant, the company expects to reach total processing and compression capacity of 42 MMcf/d, with room for expansion.

At Maria Conchita, NG continues to transition its compression system and has begun the civil work for the expansion of its processing and compression equipment to increase total production capacity to 28 MMcf/d. Production at Maria Conchita has been lower than expected in recent months due to compressor challenges and more recently, downhole obstruction issues from a well servicing tool lodged and blocking the lower zone (H1) in Aruchara-3 as the company undertook a normal-course workover to optimize flow from the well. As a result, gross natural gas sales at Maria Conchita averaged 10.4 MMcf/d for the first two months of 2025.

NG has acquired the necessary land for the flow-line right-of-way and new platform at Maria Conchita, which will allow the company to drill its next target, the Aruchara-4 well. The company is in the process of completing the environmental and civil work with the expectation that it will spud the well in late Q2 2025. The company anticipates reaching production volumes greater than 25 MMcf/d at Maria Conchita upon tie-in of the Aruchara-4 well, completion of the workover campaign on the producing wells and the completion of the facility expansion in Q3 2025.