Noble secures contract with Shell for Noble Developer

Feb 6, 2025
Noble Developer

Noble has inked a new contract with Shell in the Americas for the semisubmersible Noble Developer. The contract is for a fixed duration of 180 days and is expected to commence in Q3 2026. The firm contract value is approximately $70 million including mobilization and demobilization.

“This new contract reaffirms our long-term commitment to delivering great results for Shell with a focus on safety and efficiency,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing and Contracts. “The Noble Developer has previously drilled for Shell in this region, and we look forward to continuing this successful journey together.”

