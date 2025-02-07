Falcon completes Shenandoah SS-2H ST1 stimulation

Falcon Oil & Gas announced the completion the Shenandoah S2-2H ST1 (SS-2H ST1) stimulation in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia with joint venture partner Tamboran.

They successfully completed 35 stages across the 1,671-m horizontal section of the Amungee Member B-shale with Liberty Energy modern stimulation equipment. Stimulation activities achieved five stages over a 24-hour period on multiple days.

The average proppant intensity was 2,706 lb/ft and achieved wellhead injection rates above 100 barrels per minute. The average stage spacing is 48 m.

The SS-2H ST1 well will be completed ahead of clean-out activities and the commencement of initial flow back and extended production testing.